Lady T-Birds begin conference play tonight

CEDAR CITY- Their non-conference schedule has come to a close, and now the Southern Utah University women’s basketball team will turn their attention to Big Sky play as they open the second half of the season on December 28 against Montana State.

The Lady T-Birds closed out their non-conference schedule last week in the state of Arizona with games against Grand Canyon University and the University of Arizona.

Both games ended in close losses for the T-Birds, as they fell to the Antelopes 59-54 on December 18 and then narrowly missed defeating a Pac-12 team for the first time since 2010 in a double overtime loss to the Wildcats 76-74 on December 20. Breanu Reid set a new career-high in points scored against Arizona, leading all scorers with 22 points.

Scouting Report: Montana State Bobcats (6-5)

The reigning Big Sky champion Montana State Bobcats come into conference play with a 6-5 record on the season. The Bobcats are 4-0 at home this season having picked up wins over Providence-Montana, Montana State Billings, Wyoming, and Stephen F. Austin in Bozeman. Senior Hannah Caudill is the leading scorer for MSU, averaging 12.5 points per game.

The two teams only met once last season as the Thunderbirds fell to the Bobcats in Bozeman 71-68.

Scouting Report: Montana Grizzlies (4-7)

The Grizzlies enter conference play with a 4-7 record on the 2017-18 season so far. The Griz are 4-3 when playing in Missoula, having picked up wins over CSU Fullerton, Long Beach State, Stephen F. Austin, and Rocky Mountain College. Redshirt sophomore McKenzie Johnston is the leading scorer for Montana, averaging 10.8 points per game.

Last season, when the Thunderbirds and the Grizzlies met in Missoula, Montana was able to come away with a 64-55 victory.

Thursday’s game in Bozeman against the Bobcats is set to tip at 7 p.m. Mountain time. A live stream of the game will be available on Pluto TV Ch. 238 and live stats will be available at suutbirds.com or msubobcats.com .

Saturday’s game in Missoula against the Grizzlies will see an afternoon tip off at 2 p.m. Mountain time. A live stream of the game will be available on Pluto TV Ch. 237 and live stats will be available at suutbirds.com or gogriz.com .