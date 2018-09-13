Lady Reds sprint to win over Falcons

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–With most of his players experiencing a rivalry game for the first time, Cedar girls soccer head coach Scott Kamachi didn’t complicate things for them heading to the second half.

Once the Lady Reds refocused, it was the energy boost they needed to put in a strong offensive effort and earn another victory.

Kelsi Oldroyd and Logann Laws each scored twice and Cedar found the back of the net four times in the second half to put away a 6-3 victory over Canyon View on Sept. 4. The Lady Reds won their second straight game and improved to 2-1 in Region 9 play.

“We just told the girls to calm down,” Kamachi said of the Lady Reds’ effort. “A lot of them came out with all the emotional baggage that comes with the rivalry. We had indecision in the first half, but in the second half, we got better with it.”

Cedar led 2-1 at the half over Canyon View and extended it with two quick scores early in the second half. The Falcons got one back from the foot of senior Morgan Haag, who scored all three goals in the loss, but the Lady Reds put the win away with two more strikes over the final 20 minutes.

The Lady Reds finished the week with a 7-4 loss to Region 9 leader Snow Canyon at home Sept. 6. The visiting Warriors led 4-2 at the break, but senior Heidi Smith scored one of her four goals on a penalty kick near the midway point of the second half to start a five-goal scoring spree for both teams.

Oldroyd scored twice to lead Cedar in the loss, while Laws and Michelle Jenkins added goals.

Canyon View finished the week with a 7-0 road loss at Dixie and fell to 0-5-0 in Region 9 play.

The Flyers led 4-0 at the half and got two goals apiece from Halee Barker, Isabel Erickson and Kennedy Warnick.

Up north in Parowan, the Rams started 2A South play Sept. 6 with a five-goal first half on the way to a 7-1 rout over Gunnison. Laci Sissener scored a hat trick and McKenna Murphy added two goals in the team’s only game of the week.