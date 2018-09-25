Lady Reds soccer falls to Tigers in OT

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

Sydney Clifford netted the winning goal four minutes into overtime as the Hurricane Tigers held on for a 4-3 win over the Cedar Lady Reds on Sept. 20 to improve to 3-4-2 in Region 9 play. Cedar fell to 3-5-0 with the loss.

The Tigers struck first on a goal from Lena Stevens in the first half, but late scores from Chloe Bearnson – who redirected a shot past the keeper – and Taylor Deming put the Lady Reds up 2-1 at the half.

Stevens struck again early in the second half to tie the game before the teams exchanged penalty kicks – Anna Hall in the 63rd minute for Hurricane and Lexi Bird four minutes later for Cedar – to set up the overtime period.

The Lady Reds opened the week with a 6-1 road loss at Pine View on Sept. 18. Tiarra Cafferty scored twice in less than two minutes in the second half to break a 1-1 tie and ignite a five-goal outburst that ended a Panther losing streak that reached five games.

Kaveri Stubbs added two goals and Katelyn Leavitt scored for Pine View in the win. Bird had the lone goal for Cedar in the eighth minute of the first half in the loss.

Canyon View played one game last week, dropping a 1-0 decision at Pine View on Sept. 20. Brynlee Johnston scored the only goal in the victory for the Panthers (4-5-0 Region 9).

The Falcons fell to 0-8 with the loss.

Parowan completed the first half of its region schedule with an 8-0 shutout over Beaver on Sept. 18. The Rams stayed unbeaten in 2A South with a 3-0 record (6-2 overall).

Laci Sissener scored four goals for Parowan in the victory, with Karlee Wood, Lina Brown, Madison Matthews and Zoe Oldroyd also collecting goals.