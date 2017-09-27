Lady Reds shake off rough start, edge Falcons

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

In the department of unusual beginnings, the Cedar Lady Reds found themselves in an early two-goal hole against its cross-town rival within the first five minutes.

Over the course of the next 20 minutes, Logann Laws and Rachael Hunt helped put the pieces back together as the Lady Reds earned another win.

Laws and Hunt each scored twice in the opening half, and Cedar had to hold on in the second half to come away with a 4-3 victory over the Canyon View Falcons on Sept. 19. The Lady Reds won for the sixth time in the last eight matches and stayed within one point of Dixie with three games left to play.

“Canyon View did a good job executing their game plan. We just didn’t play the extra 40 minutes,” Cedar head coach Scott Kamachi said. “Our players were cruising down the stretch.”

The Falcons got out in front early when Cedar was whistled for a handball in the box as Mia Smith converted the penalty kick. With the wind blowing strong, CV keeper Jessica Hinck scored for the second time this season (Pine View) as her long kick took one big bounce over the head of keeper Megan Crites and settled into the net for the early 2-0 lead.

After Cedar’s offensive surge put them back in front 4-2 at the half, Canyon View answered in the 45th minute when Tylee Bulloch crossed a shot from the right side past Crites into the top left corner of the net to cut the deficit back to one.

“This is the third game where we dominated the first half, but just couldn’t build on the lead or take the game away,” Kamachi said. “We know we can score goals, but we’ve got to make sure we continue to score. We feel like we have a good chance as long as we play a whole 80-minute game.”

Canyon View head coach Mark Comstock came away pleased with his team’s overall effort in spite of the loss.

“It’s about a full 80 minutes, and where we played tough for 70 minutes,” he said. “We gave them opportunities in those 10 minutes, and you just can’t let down. Cedar’s a good enough team where if you let them in it, their speed makes a difference.”

Laws kept up her scoring spree two days later for Cedar as she put all of the goals in the net in the Lady Reds’ 4-0 shutout over Snow Canyon that pulled them into a tie for second place in Region 9 at 6-3-0. The freshman scored once in the first half, three times in the second, and has eight goals in Cedar’s last three games.

Canyon View couldn’t give Cedar any help as they dropped a 3-1 decision at home to Dixie in their other game of the week. Maddie Comstock had the lone goal for the Falcons in the loss.

Up in Parowan, the Rams played to a 3-3 tie with Beaver in the showdown for first place in the 2A South standings Sept. 19. Parowan led 2-1 at the half, but the Beavers flipped the mirror around in their favor over the final 40 minutes.

Vanessa Lozano scored twice and Aubrey Pickett had the other goal for the Rams.

Two days later, Pickett scored four times as the Rams did all of its offensive work in the first half and routed winless North Sevier by a 9-0 count to improve to 4-0-1 in 2A South play. Lauren Logan added two goals for Parowan in the victory.

Region 9 standings

Through Sept. 21

Dixie 6-1-1

Cedar 6-3-0

Snow Canyon 6-3-0

Hurricane 4-1-3

Desert Hills 4-3-1

Canyon View 1-7-1

Pine View 0-9-0

2A South standings

Through Sept. 21

Parowan 4-0-1

Beaver 3-0-1

Millard 3-2-0

Gunnison 1-4-0

North Sevier 0-5-0