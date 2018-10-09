Lady Reds get big soccer win, stay alive for playoffs

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

After losing five of its previous six matches – including two in overtime – the Cedar Lady Reds knew only a win would make a difference in the chase for a spot in the 4A state playoffs.

Sophomore forward Logann Laws took matters into her own hands and helped her teammates keep hope alive.

Laws scored all four goals, including three in the second half, as Cedar rallied for a key 4-3 victory over the Canyon View Falcons on Sept. 27. With the win, the Lady Reds pulled into a tie with the Pine View Panthers for the fourth playoff seed from Region 9 (4-6-0) with two matches remaining.

Facing a winless Falcons team (0-10 Region 9), Cedar trailed 2-1 at the half. It didn’t take long for Laws to get started as she tied the game in the 43rd minute, beating the CV defense on a breakaway.

Laws would strike again in similar fashion in the 54th minute as backup goalkeeper Kelci Oldroyd delivered a long-distance goal kick on point and the sophomore delivered the finish to complete the hat trick. From there, the Lady Reds wouldn’t trail again.

“Everyone sent great through balls, and Kelci’s dropkicks are beautiful,” Laws said. “They helped set me up perfectly.

“We just need to keep trusting each other and keep playing as a team.”

Laws added her final goal of the match eight minutes later, and it turned out to be a crucial insurance marker. With less than two minutes remaining, the Falcons got their final goal off a scramble in close that cut the margin to one, but the Lady Reds’ defense held the rest of the way.

“Having such a young team, a game like this is always scary,” Cedar head coach Scott Kamachi said. “We have our chances, but we put ourselves in a hole and need to rely on others to help us out.”

Cedar started the week Sept. 25 with a 4-0 loss at Dixie. Kennedy Warnick scored a hat trick as the Flyers kept pace with Desert Hills in the race for the No. 2 seed from Region 9 for the 4A playoffs

Canyon View’s first game of the week was a 6-0 loss to the Thunder on the road. Kiki Stewart had a hat trick in the win for Desert Hills, and Mikenna DeCastro had the clean sheet in goal.

Parowan clinched the 2A South title and No. 1 seed for the state playoffs after two wins last week. The Rams opened with an 8-1 win over Gunnison on Sept. 25 and followed up two days later with a 5-2 win over Millard.

Against the Bulldogs, McKenna Murphy netted a hat trick while Lauren Logan and Laci Sissener scored twice. Sissner added two more goals in the win over the Eagles and got support from Murphy, Lina Biasi and Mia Townsend, who all scored once in the victory.

The Rams close the regular season against Beaver at home Thursday.