Lady Reds beat Panthers in OT

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–It took a little extra to get the job done, but the Cedar Lady Reds girls soccer team made sure the effort would pay off in perfect fashion.

Becca Boyer scored the winning goal with less than two minutes left in the first overtime, and Cedar rallied to beat Pine View 2-1 at home on Sept. 14. With the win, the Lady Reds moved up to fourth in Region 9 with a 3-3-0 record.

For the second game in a row, Cedar fell behind when the visiting Panthers scored in the opening half to take a 1-0 lead. The margin held up until sophomore Logann Laws netted the tying goal with less than three minutes left in regulation.

The scene repeated itself in reverse Sept. 11 when Cedar couldn’t quite complete a second-half comeback and dropped a 3-2 decision in overtime to Desert Hills. Tenaya Crosby scored from a tough angle in the eighth minute of the first overtime as the Thunder held on.

Desert Hills got first-half goals from Kenzie Woolsey and Kiki Stuart to take a 2-0 lead, but Cedar was able to respond with second-half goals from Laws (56th minute) and Kelci Oldroyd, who pounced on a rebound and netted the tying goal from in close with less than two minutes left in regulation.

The Lady Reds traveled to face Pine View for a rematch Tuesday that was too late for press deadline.

Across town, the Canyon View Falcons struggled in a pair of losses that put them at 0-7 in Region 9 play. Hurricane posted a 7-1 win over CV on Sep. 11, and region leader Snow Canyon beat them 6-1 on Sept. 13.