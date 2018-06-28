Jarvis cruises to USG cycling time trial gold

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

As a world-class triathlete, a 10-mile cycling time trial seems like a walk in the park to Cedar City resident Sarah Jarvis. On a warm, windy early evening June 21, Jarvis went out and cruised to the women’s overall gold medal at the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games, crossing the finish line in 24 minutes, 3 seconds. Her run was more than a minute ahead of runner-up Donna Ingle of Las Vegas and placed 10th overall.

After having competed in the Ironman event in Boulder, Colo. 10 days ago, Jarvis said her goal from the USG cycling was to prepare for another Utah triathlon next month.

“The wind made things a little more interesting,” Jarvis said. “I’m used to really long races that take about 10 hours. It’s really hard, but I had to keep telling myself ‘it’s only 30 minutes.’ I can do anything for 30 minutes.”

The course for the time trial was fairly simple – a straight shot of just over five miles down 5700 West and around 4.5 miles back – but Jarvis got everything she wanted from the experience.

“I wanted some people pushing me. That was accomplished,” she said. “I wanted to go out of my comfort zone, which I did, and see how I stack up. I wish there would have been more women, but that’s our job to recruit more.”

The field of 36 riders went off on a staggered start, and Jarvis’ time was only three seconds behind Michael Keenen of St. George. A total of five women competed in the time trial.

Dave Weller of St. George turned in the fastest time overall, finishing in 21:24.

Jarvis followed up her time trial with an overall runner-up finish June 23 in the 38-mile USG road race. She finished only two seconds behind winner Jim Reynolds with a time of 1:40:55.