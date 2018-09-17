Jake Wright scores saddle bronc win in Parowan

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

PAROWAN – With the weeks winding down to a precious few in the 2018 regular season, Jake Wright and the rest of his family members came to the Iron County Fairgrounds intent on protecting their positions in the saddle bronc standings.

Wright made it two in a row for the Iron County portion of the PRCA schedule with a win in the saddle bronc competition at the Iron County Fair on Sept. 3. With wind kicking up dust and intermittent sprinkles falling, the Cedar City rodeo winner scored an 87 aboard Bar T Rodeo’s Last Hope to grab the first-place check for $1,849.

Taos Muncy of Corona, New Mexico was able to move up from 15th place in the standings with a runner-up score of 85.5 that was good for $1,401 in winnings. Jesse Wright finished third (85, $1,008), Spencer Wright was fourth (83, $672) and CoBurn Bradshaw was fifth (81.5, $392).

The top 15 cowboys at the close of competition Sept. 30 will qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas that starts Dec. 6.