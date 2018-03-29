Huge 7th-inning rally lifts Cedar softball to road win

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

The Cedar Lady Reds were expecting to have a Region 9 home game against the Snow Canyon Warriors on March 23. Rainy weather and a muddy field may have altered the game plan, but Denim Henkel gave her teammates a big hit at the perfect time.

Henkel belted a two-run homer with one out as part of a seven-run seventh inning, and Cedar wiped out a seven-run deficit to beat the Warriors 14-11. The Lady Reds completed a 2-0 week to start Region 9 play, but this one proved to be anything but easy.

The Warriors (1-1) got on the board first with four runs in the second inning and added four more in the fourth to take a 9-2 lead. The Lady Reds took a chunk out of the deficit with five runs in the top of the fifth – highlighted by a three-run homer from Brittnie Simcox – but Snow Canyon got two runs back in the bottom of the inning to take an 11-7 lead.

It wouldn’t be enough.

After Henkel’s home run, an error preserved the inning and Simcox added valuable insurance with a two-out, two-run double that stretched the lead to three. Snow Canyon had one base runner in the bottom of the seventh, but Cedar was able to shut the door and secure its sixth straight win overall.

Simcox finished the day with five RBI while Henkel and Sage Oldroyd drove in three runs apiece.

Cedar opened Region 9 play March 20 with a 15-2 victory over Dixie in five innings. The Lady Reds led only 1-0 after three, but scored six times in the fourth and eight more in the fifth to end the game early.

Dream Weaver had four hits and drove in three runs to lead Cedar’s 17-hit attack. Henkel hit a two-run homer and also had three RBI in the win.

The Lady Reds played a Tuesday game at Region 9 co-leader Desert Hills which was too late for press deadline.

Canyon View did not play a game last week. They traveled to Pine View for its Region 9 opener Tuesday.