Hodson Classic hoops roundup

CV boys sweep Classic for first time

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

After a tough, emotional win one day earlier, the Canyon View Falcons boys basketball team found itself in another battle as they walked into the halftime locker room Dec. 30.

Once Joey Lambeth and Toby Potter found the range, the Falcons were able to avoid a letdown and grab a piece of history from the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic.

Lambeth scored 14 of his team-high 19 points in the first half, and Potter added 14 points to go with four 3-pointers as Canyon View blew the game open in the second half and routed Providence Hall 69-45 to finish its first three-game sweep of the annual holiday tournament Saturday afternoon and improve to 5-7 overall.

CV had a slim 29-26 lead at the half, but held the Patriots off the board for nearly five minutes in a 16-0 third-quarter run that turned the game into a runaway. The Falcons held Providence Hall’s Marcus Sherwood, to just four of his 21 points in the second half.

“They were down one starter and wanted to knock off a big school,” Canyon View head coach Robbie Potter said. “We looked like we were still celebrating the Spanish Fork win, but these kids are resilient and they get it. They recognized our effort wasn’t good enough, so let’s get after it. It helps when shots fall and the basket gets bigger.”

Canyon View built its lead to 52-34 after three quarters and stretched it to as much as 25 points over the final eight minutes. Brantzen Blackner, who had averaged 31.5 points in the first two games at the Classic was held to 10 points, but he added nine rebounds to go with six assists.

The Falcons hit 11 3-pointers in the win despite attempting only four free throws. Trevor Farrow added 11 points.

On Dec. 29, Blackner scored 22 of his game-high 28 points in the second half as Canyon View led wire-to-wire in a 67-58 victory over Spanish Fork. The Falcons led 27-14 after a quiarter, but the Dons kept things interesting throughout.

Spanish Fork stayed within striking distance behind 22 points from Bridger Noles, but Blackner drilled all of his six 3-pointers in the second half to keep the Falcons in front. For the game, Canyon View had 14 treys and eight two-pointers.

Steve Hodson Cancer Classic

Saturday’s Game

CANYON VIEW 69, PROVIDENCE HALL 45

Prov. Hall 11 15 8 11 — 45

Canyon View 10 19 23 17 — 69

Prov. Hall – Douglas 5, P. Green 2, Johnson 6, Butler 2, Sherwood 21, T. Green 2, Beck 2, Warnick 5. Totals 18 7-10 45. 3-pointers – Douglas 1, Warnick 1.

Canyon View – Lyman 7, Farrow 11, Holmes 2, To. Potter 14, Blackner 10, Lambeth 19, Ty. Potter 6. Totals 28 2-4 69. 3-pointers – Lyman 1, Farrow 3, Potter 4, Lambeth 3.

Friday’s Game

CANYON VIEW 67, SPANISH FORK 58

Spanish Fork 14 15 14 15 — 58

Canyon View 27 7 16 17 — 67

Spanish Fork – Jensen 8, S. Olson 2, T. Olson 6, Duvall 2, Congdon 15, Noles 22, Nielson 3. Totals 24 6-10 58. 3-pointers – Jensen 2, Congdon 1, Nielson 1.

Canyon View – Lyman 3, Farrow 9, Holmes 8, Burke 5, To. Potter 5, Blackner 28, Lambeth 7, Ty. Potter 2. Totals 22 9-12 67. 3-pointers – Lyman 1, Farrow 3, Holmes 1, Burke 1, To. Potter 1, Blackner 6, Lambeth 1.

Cedar boys, CV girls win final games at Classic

Ethan Boettcher scored 18 points on six 3-pointers as the Cedar Redmen finished the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic with its third straight win, a 62-45 victory over the Millard Eagles on Saturday at the CHS gym.

Cedar led 29-23 at the break, but outscored 2A Millard 16-8 in the third quarter to pull away.

Dallin Grant added 10 points for the Redmen, who improved to 7-5 overall heading to a showdown with Canyon View at the Falcons’ Nest on Friday night.

The Canyon View girls wrapped up play at the Classic with a 38-34 victory over Lincoln County, improving to 4-7 overall and matching their win total from all of last season.

The Falcons will host Cedar when Region 9 play resumes Thursday at 7 p.m.

Rams drop pair at Hodson Classic

The Parowan Rams were able to take the South Sevier Rams out of their normal high-scoring game Saturday afternoon at the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic. The Region 15 leaders adjusted their approach by playing shutdown defense and coming away with another victory.

Kaetz King scored 14 points and South Sevier drained seven 3-pointers to beat Parowan 43-36 at the Canyon View gym for its fifth straight win to improve to 9-1 overall.

Parowan held its mascot counterpart to just seven points in the first quarter and season-low total overall, but couldn’t stop an 11-2 run by South Sevier that staked them to a 20-13 lead at the half. The visiting Rams would stretch the lead to as much as 10 points in the second half, but Parowan couldn’t complete a comeback attempt under strong full-court zone pressure.

Porter Wood led Parowan (1-10) with 17 points in the loss, the Rams’ sixth straight.

In its Friday night game at the Classic, Parowan couldn’t hold a 29-24 halftime lead and dropped a 53-48 decision to the Delta Rabbits. Derek Smith had 31 points to lead all scorers.

Porter Miller led Parowan with 20 points and Wood added 13 in the loss. The pair hit three 3-pointers apiece.

Steve Hodson Classic

Saturday’s Game

SOUTH SEVIER 43, PAROWAN 36

South Sevier 7 13 12 11 — 43

Parowan 5 8 12 11 — 36

South Sevier – King 14, Tebbs 7, Hunt 5, Barton 6, Woods 8, Louder 3. Totals 14 8-11 43. 3-pointers – King 2, Tebbs 2, Hunt 1, Woods 2.

Parowan – K. Stubbs 5, Jense 2, Bassett 4, T. Stubbs 2, Miller 6, Wood 17. Totals 14 7-9 36. 3-pointers – K. Stubbs 1.

Cedar girls take two at Hodson Classic

The Cedar Lady Reds capped off a perfect run through the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic on Saturday afternoon with a fifth straight win overall. For head coach Corry Nielson, there were several details to improve on, but the team still got what it came for.

Carley Davis led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points, and the Lady Reds led by as many as 25 points in the second half before finishing off a 64-50 victory over the Uintah Utes. Cedar improved to 8-2 overall on the season heading into the New Year holiday break.

“At times, we have to find a balance of playing hard and not fouling,” Nielson said of the Lady Reds’ effort. “We haven’t found that balance yet.”

Although the visiting Utes (4-7) enjoyed a 34-7 advantage in free-throw attempts, it only allowed them to outscore the Lady Reds 22-14 in the final quarter. Cedar led 20-9 after a quarter, 35-18 at the half and 50-28 after three quarters.

“We had two or three defensive lapses, and they’re not what we need in order to be successful,” Nielson said.

In spite of the foul struggles, Cedar had three players finish in double figures. Japrix Weaver backed up Davis with 12 points and Brooke Shoop added 11 with several key offensive rebounds.

“We don’t have a star, but we do have five, six players capable of scoring 10 to 15 points a game,” Nielson said. “The biggest thing is not fouling.”

Sophomore Taylee Elison, who transferred from Cedar, led the Utes with 13 points and Madi Foster added 10.

In its Friday night game at the Classic, Cedar ran past Tooele, 47-28. Japrix Weaver led the way with 14 points and Ashley Davis added 10.

The Lady Reds built a 27-12 halftime lead and stretched it to 42-21 after three quarters.

Steve Hodson Cancer Classic

Saturday’s Game

CEDAR 64, UINTAH 50

Uintah 9 9 10 22 — 50

Cedar 20 15 15 14 — 64

Uintah – Elison 13, Peterson 2, Kaitlyn Callahan 2, Kassidy Callahan 9, Foster 10, Luck 5, Myers 2, Calder 6, Gardner 1. Totals 14 21-34 50. 3-pointers – Elison 1.

Cedar – D. Weaver 8, J. Weaver 12, Laws 9, Shoop 11, Oldroyd 4, Davis 13, Fielding 4, Henkel 3. Totals 28 5-7 64. 3-pointers – J. Weaver 2, Davis 1.