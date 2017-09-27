Rams shut out Rebels

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

The Parowan Rams have proven two big things so far under new head coach Carter Miller. When the offense is on, the Rams have been a dangerous team. Combined with a stellar defense, Parowan continued its serious roll through 1A non-region play Sept. 22.

Senior Porter Miller scored three rushing touchdowns, and the Rams rolled to their fourth shutout win of the season, a 26-0 blanking over the Rich Rebels. Parowan compiled its third road shutout and improved to 4-1 on the season with one non-region game remaining.

Ethan Guymon got the scoring started for Parowan with a 43-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter. Miller followed up later in the period with a 40-yard run of his own that stretched the Rams’ lead to 14-0 over the Rebels (1-4). Miller would complete his touchdown trio with a 42-yard run in the second quarter and added a 21-yard run in the fourth that finished off the scoring.

Parowan will play at home this week for just the second time this season as they welcome Wayne to Alma Richards Stadium on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

In its four wins, the Rams have outscored the opposition 199-0. They lead all of the 1A teams in scoring with 212 points, an average of over 42 per game.

PAROWAN 26, RICH 0

Parowan 14 6 0 6 — 26

Rich 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter

P – Guymon 43 run (Bassett kick)

P – Miller 40 run (Bassett kick)

Second quarter

P – Miller 42 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

P – Miller 21 run (kick failed)