Harlem Globetrotters coming to Cedar City on Nov. 1

CEDAR CITY–The Harlem Globetrotters will return to Cedar City with their one-of-a-kind show playing America First Event Center on the campus of Southern Utah University on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Featuring some of the most elite dunkers on the planet, exceptional ball handlers, and Guinness World Records™ record holders, a Globetrotters’ game is more than just basketball – it’s the ultimate in family entertainment that will bring smiles and fan interaction to people of all ages. The Globetrotters will share their unrivaled show to fans in over 250 North American cities during their upcoming tour.

The Globetrotters show will feature a star-studded roster, including Showmen Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Ant Atkinson, and Hammer Harrison, as well as fan favorites Firefly Fisher, Bull Bullard, Thunder Law and Cheese Chisholm. To match the growing popularity of the Globetrotters’ female stars, the team will also bring the largest female roster in team history to fans across North America – including TNT Lister, Hoops Green, Torch George, Swish Young, and Mighty Mortimer.

After virtually every game, the Harlem Globetrotters remain on the court for autographs and photographs with fans.

Tickets are now available at tbirdtickets.com, the America First Event Center box office and by phone at 435-586-7872. For more information, please visit harlemglobetrotters.com.