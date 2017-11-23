Guerra signs for SUU men’s tennis

CEDAR CITY–The Southern Utah men’s tennis team and head coach Sadhaf Pucher are excited to announce the signing of new recruit, Pablo Guerra.

“Pablo has wins over guys who have gone on to play at Purdue, Dartmouth, Florida Atlantic, Denver and Georgia State. He has the ability to beat the top level players, it will be great to see what he can do in the Big Sky Conference,” Pucher said. “We are very excited for him to be a T-Bird and to wear red and white this spring season.”

Guerra will be coming to Cedar City with an impressive track record behind him. As a native of Mexico, Guerra earned the #1 ranking in Mexico’s U16 and U18 division. He has also beat opponents ranked in the top 100 in the International Tennis Federation. His career high ITF ranking is #460 in the world.