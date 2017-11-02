Graduate transfer joining SUU men’s basketball team

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS

CEDAR CITY–The Thunderbird men’s basketball program and Todd Simon have announced the signing of Dwayne Morgan, a graduate transfer from UNLV. Morgan stands 6’ 8’’, hailing from Baltimore, Maryland where he played for St. Frances Academy.

“Dwayne and I have had a great relationship from our time together at UNLV,” SUU head coach Todd Simon said. “I am proud of how he has battled through adversity and has focused on achieving his goals on and off the floor. He is the first college graduate in his family and is on track do so in three and a half years. On the floor, Dwayne is a perfect fit for our uptempo system. He can play and guard multiple positions, is a matchup problem with his size and speed, and is tremendous rebounder. He hits the floor with a trust and understanding of what we want to do for him and as a team.”

Morgan spent three seasons as a Runnin’ Rebel, and will be able to compete for the Thunderbirds following his graduation from UNLV and in the Spring Semester for Southern Utah.

As a true freshman, Morgan appeared in every game for UNLV. That season he averaged 5.3 points per game and pulled down three rebounds per game in the 17 minutes of play he averaged a night. He recorded his first double-double against Saint Katherine, where he scored 23 points and snagged 12 rebounds.

Morgan continued to improve as a sophomore, starting 22 contests and appearing in 27. He bumped up his scoring average and his rebounding average, and averaged a few extra minutes of playing time per game.

Last season as a junior, Morgan had a major impact when the Rebels took on the Thunderbirds recording a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Morgan was a highly sought after recruit coming out of high school. He was a 5-star player according to Scout and Rivals, and ESPN labeled him a 4-star player. He was also selected to play on the USA Basketball Under-18 National Team after averaging 17 ppg and 9 rpg in Maryland.