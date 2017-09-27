The good, the bad, and the downright unusual

In the search for a few good column topics this week, the research office didn’t have to travel very far. Cedar earned a road football win that wasn’t easy, and the girls soccer team has a freshman who’s turned into a scoring powerhouse.

Canyon View football is still working out the bugs in the system under new head coach Skyler Miller, and Parowan is continuing to dominate under Carter Miller.

In no particular order, here’s how the world turned in our hometown.

-Cedar’s 14-8 road win at Hurricane on Sept. 22 could have easily had a lot more points, but the offense kept shooting itself in the foot time and again with too many ill-timed penalties.

Exhibit A: With the Redmen leading 6-0 late in the second quarter, Tayvien Brown came up with an interception that killed a Tigers drive. A holding call pushed them back, but Brown caught a 26-yard pass on third-and-20 that kept the drive alive.

Jaxon Garrett threw a 9-yard scoring pass to Luke Maggio with 10 seconds left, and the two-point conversion pushed the Cedar lead to 14-0 at the intermission.

It would prove to be a valuable score.

Exhibit B: In the third quarter, Cedar had a touchdown and a long gain to inside the Hurricane 10-yard line called back on penalties. The defense continued to do the work to keep the Tigers off the scoreboard.

Exhibit C: In the fourth quarter, the Redmen had a chance to put the game away after Hurricane broke the shutout on a Jaron Cordova touchdown with less than three minutes left. They would recover the onside kick, but two more penalties pushed them back and they were forced to punt.

Even with the end zone 85 yards away for Hurricane with no timeouts and only 1:15 showing on the clock, Cedar was hurt by two more penalties that gave the home team 30 free yards.

But after a holding call went against Hurricane, Ethan Boettcher stopped the insanity with a victory-saving interception and the Redmen improved to 2-1, only a half-game behind Dixie for second place in Region 9 play.

-In the stat of the day, the Canyon View football team struck first and took the early lead for the fourth straight game. While they hung in until late in the fourth quarter of the previous three matchups against Timpanogos, Cedar and Hurricane, the Falcons proved no match for the defending 3AA state champion Desert Hills Thunder.

Desert Hills cruised to a 55-7 victory at home.

-Don’t look now, but the Parowan Rams are making serious noise in the 1A ranks. They’re 4-1 and all four wins have been by shutout. They haven’t allowed a point since giving up a touchdown on the kickoff to start the second half at Millard on Aug. 25.

Parowan is on top of 1A in points scored (212) and fewest points allowed (14). The No. 2 team in both categories is fellow 1A South member Milford, who has scored 187 and allowed just 42.

As long as things hold, the two teams could be facing each other at Milford in the regular-season finale Oct. 19 with the No. 1 seed in the playoffs at stake.

-No pressure: Cedar freshman Logann Laws had managed to score one goal very early in the Region 9 season. Over the course of the last three games – wins over Dixie, Canyon View and Snow Canyon – Laws has produced eight goals, with the most impressive performance coming in a 4-0 shutout over the Warriors on Sept. 21.

The goals haven’t been the most artistic, but they’ve found their way into the net. One such goal came in the Lady Reds’ 4-1 win at Dixie on Sept. 12. Laws found herself open to the right of the Flyer goal, but her shot took a looping path toward the far post before clanking off and settling in the twine.

Laws’ surge is living proof even finger paintings can produce results any team will love.

Follow Tom Zulewski on Twitter @TommyZee81 or email tominator19@yahoo.com.