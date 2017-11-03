Gomez named assistant women’s basketball coach

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY, Utah – Southern Utah women’s basketball assistant coach Dionisio Gomez has been named Associate Head Coach ahead of the 2017-18 basketball season.

Gomez has been working with the Thunderbirds for three seasons as an assistant coach before being named Associate Head Coach going into the upcoming season. As a member of the Thunderbird staff, Gomez oversees the development of the Lady T-Bird post players and is responsible for recruiting future Thunderbirds, both domestic and international.

Head coach Chris Boettcher said Gomez is well deserving of the Associate Head Coach title.

“I put a lot of trust and responsibility in everything that he does,” Boettcher said. “He works so hard and has done so much for us”.

Gomez helped Lady T-Birds Jessica Richardson and Darri Frandsen earn All-Conference honors during the 2016-17 season. Richardson set new career-highs in points (25) and rebounds (14) in her final season as a Thunderbird. Frandsen was the leading scorer (12.8 PPG), rebounder (8.1 RPG), and blocker (37) for SUU.

Gomez also assisted Richardson in moving on to play internationally after she graduated from SUU. Richardson played for the La Liga Femenina de Básquetbol, a professional women’s basketball league in Argentina, as a member of Hindu Club de Resistencia.

Boettcher said Gomez plays a major role in the recruiting ranks, staying in contact and finding new talent to help make the team better, which is an huge part of building the program.

“His personality and experience are qualities that are invaluable, so keeping him part of our program that we are building is an important component,” Boettcher said.

The Lady T-Birds opened the 2017-18 season on October 30 with a home exhibition match with Northern New Mexico College. Admission is free for all exhibition games.