Giving credit where it’s due

By Tom Zulewski

As I headed to St. George on Oct. 10 for what was clearly an important football game, it was a little bit maddening for me to hear the constant refrain from my media brethren as I listened on the radio.

When it comes to Canyon View, the respect factor doesn’t exist. Knowing the Falcons were a win away from clinching only its second playoff berth as a Region 9 program heading into the matchup didn’t turn any heads.

The prevailing thought was that CV didn’t have a chance against Snow Canyon. The Warriors were coming off an emotional road win at Cedar one week earlier that saw them score 17 points in the fourth quarter to break a tie.

Yes, the Falcons had suffered two bad blowout losses at home in its prior games, but they came against the top two teams of the region in Desert Hills and Dixie. There was little discussion of how both of CV’s region wins came away from home.

It didn’t matter. The “experts” said the Warriors were still the better team.

In the end, the Falcons nearly stormed the castle and almost shocked the world.

Despite falling behind by two scores at the half, Canyon View wasn’t about to roll over. Not this team. Not this time.

Led by quarterback Colten Shumway, the Falcons had a legitimate chance to steal the victory. They ended up less than 20 yards short of what would have been one of the best fourth-quarter comebacks in recent memory.

The scoreboard showed the Warriors came out on top by a 31-25 count and will be in the 4A playoffs as the No. 4 seed. In Canyon View’s first year under new head coach Chris Sawyers, there was something gained that’s a little more valuable.

As long as Sawyers sticks around and the offensive system takes hold, the Falcons will be a force to be reckoned with and respected more than before. Ignore and dismiss at your own peril.

-Clearing out the notebook a bit, Cedar High golf coach Steve Shirts checked in and informed us of Jackson Miller’s run through the 4A state tournament. Miller started with a 74 at Birch Creek Golf Course in Smithfield, trailing by only three shots, but still managed to finish in a tie for 17th out of 105 golfers who competed.

Miller started Day 2 with a double-bogey and finished with a 79, but his 153 total matched Desert Hills’ Curtis Matheson. Only three other Region 9 golfers – state champion Ashton Davison of the Thunder, Pine View’s Lucas Schone and Davison’s teammate, Merick Johnson, shot better.

Miller became the first Cedar golfer to reach the second day of the state tournament since Jeff Evans in 2008. Evans went on to win the Utah State Amateur three years later.

-The Parowan and Snow Canyon girls soccer teams are in their respective state semifinals after picking up victories Oct. 13. In the 2A playoffs, the Rams shut out St. Joseph 2-0 at Valentine Park behind second-half goals from Harleigh Volk and Laci Sissener, while the Warriors beat Ogden by the same score. Adi Melendez and Heidi Smith had the second-half markers for Snow Canyon in their victory.

In the semifinals that happen at Jordan High in Sandy on Friday, Parowan will face defending champion Rowland Hall at 1:15 p.m., while Snow Canyon takes on Logan at 3:45 p.m. The 4A championship game will be played at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m., and the 2A final is scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff.

