Former T-Bird qualifies for PGA Championship

CEDAR CITY– Former Thunderbird men’s golfer Zach Johnson has qualified for the PGA Championship. This is the first time a former Thunderbird has competed in one of the four Major Championships.

Johnson, who is the Pro at Davis Park, finished in the top-20 at the PGA Professional Championship yesterday, which is the National Championship for club pros. The top 20 in the field advance to the PGA Championship. The event was played at Bayonet and Black Horse Golf Courses in Seaside, California.

Johnson finished tied for 12th in the field, shooting two-over.

Some of Johnson’s other career milestones include winning the 2018 Taylormade National Championship, as well as the 2013 Utah Open.

The PGA Championship will take place from August 9-12 at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri.

Johnson played for the Thunderbirds from 2001-05, and still sits 18th in the school record book for career stroke average.

“We’re proud of Zach and everything he’s accomplished since he competed for us here at Southern Utah,” SUU head coach Richard Church said. “To have a former T-Bird in the field of one of the four Major Championships is a truly great accomplishment.”

John Evans was the only other golfer with ties to Southern Utah University to compete in a PGA event, as he played in the Senior PGA Championship in 1995.