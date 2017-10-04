Flyers stay unbeaten in region, rout Falcons

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

The Dixie Flyers didn’t waste any time lighting up the scoreboard in their Region 9 matchup with Canyon View on Sept. 29. With Jacob Barben doing work and the defense jumping on every opportunity, it was a dominating effort from start to finish.

Barben threw four touchdowns and the defense returned two fumbles for scores as the Flyers crushed the Falcons 64-0 to stay unbeaten in region play at 3-0 and keep CV winless.

Hobbs Nyberg was also involved in the offensive production for Dixie with a 25-yard TD pass to Nate Mahi and a 70-yard run on his own. When Payton Wilgar (45 yards) and Jake Staheli (21) added their respective fumble returns, the Flyers led 29-0 after a quarter and didn’t look back.

Barben threw all of his scoring passes in the second quarter as Dixie extended the lead to 57-0 at the intermission. Preston Moore added the only Dixie touchdown of the second half on a 3-yard run in the third quarter.

Brady Lowry led CV in the loss with 40 yards rushing on 14 carries. The Falcons will try again for their first win of the season when they host Snow Canyon in a Thursday night matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

DIXIE 64, CANYON VIEW 0

Canyon View 0 0 0 0 — 0

Dixie 29 28 7 0 — 64

First quarter

D – Mahi 25 pass from Nyberg (Keenan kick)

D – Wilgar 45 fumble return (Keenan kick)

D – Nyberg 70 run (Mahi pass from Barben)

D – Staheli 21 fumble return (Keenan kick)

Second quarter

D – Harrah 12 pass from Barben (Keenan kick)

D – Mahi 4 pass from Barben (Keenan kick)

D – Harrah 31 pass from Barben (Keenan kick)

D – Harrah 4 pass from Barben (Keenan kick)

Third quarter

D – Moore 3 run (Keenan kick)