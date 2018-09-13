Flyers rally past Redmen

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

The Cedar Redmen had the end of a long losing streak to the Dixie Flyers in its sights. Reggie Graff and Westin Banuelos had other ideas.

Graff threw two touchdown passes and Banuelos added two fourth-quarter touchdown runs as the Flyers rallied from a second-half deficit and beat Cedar for the eighth straight time, 30-16, in the Region 9 opener for both teams played Sept. 7 at Walt Brooks Stadium in St. George.

Cedar (2-2, 0-1 Region 9) had taken a 16-7 lead through three quarters on the strength of touchdown runs from Drake Fakahua and Jaxon Garrett along with a Zane Montgomery field goal.

Graff struck on the first play of the fourth quarter when he found Myles Keenan for a 3-yard score that cut the lead to 16-15 after the two-point conversion. When Banuelos scored on an 11-yard run with 9 minutes, 19 seconds left, the Flyers took the lead for good.

Banuelos added an insurance touchdown for Dixie (3-1, 1-0 region) with 4:30 remaining on a 16-yard run. Graff threw his other touchdown pass to Travis Muir from 12 yards out to get the scoring started in the first quarter.

The Redmen will return home Friday to host Canyon View in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

DIXIE 30, CEDAR 16

Cedar 0 13 3 0 — 16

Dixie 7 0 0 23 — 30

First quarter

D – Muir 12 pass from Graff (Stewart kick)

Second quarter

C – Fakahua 2 run (kick failed)

C – Garrett 59 run (Montgomery kick)

Third quarter

C – FG Montgomery 21

Fourth quarter

D – Keenan 3 pass from Graff (Mahi pass from Graff)

D – Banuelos 11 run (2-point conversion good)

D – Banuelos 16 run (Stewart kick)