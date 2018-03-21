Flippin’ Birds wrap up regular season

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

LOGAN, Utah – The Southern Utah gymnastics team wrapped up their 2018 regular season Friday night with a 195.750-196.500 loss to MRGC opponent Utah State in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

The Flippin’ Birds started the night on bars where Becky Rozsa led the way with a score of 9.875. Autumn Jorgensen started her big night with a 9.850 and Madison McBride hit a 9.800 on her first of three events. Karen Gonzalez and Madison Howlett rounded out the scoring with a 9.700 and a 9.675 respectively. The Thunderbirds finished the event with a team score of 48.900.

Southern Utah then moved to vault where Jorgensen led the way with a 9.800. Madison McBride and Molly Jozwiakowski both hit 9.775 and Gonzalez earned a 9.750. Madison Loomis rounded out the scoring on the event with a 9.550 for a team score of 48.650 on the event.

The Thunderbirds competed on the floor exercise for their third rotation of the night. They scored their highest team score of the night with just five gymnasts competing on the event. Jorgensen and Madison McBride both had the high score for SUU with 9.850’s. Jozwiakowski hit a 9.825 and Gonzalez and Hannah Nipp rounded out the scoring with a 9.800 each.

The final event of the night for the Thunderbirds was beam, where they broke the 49.000 mark for the first time in over a month. Mary Packham had the high score for the T-Birds with a career-high 9.850. Jorgensen and Alyssa LaDieu both earned a 9.825 for their routines and Nipp, the reigning MRGC Beam Specialist of the Week, scored a 9.800. Kamryn Bayer rounded out the scoring with a 9.775.

Jorgensen and Gonzalez competed on all four events with Gonzalez earning a combined score of 38.475 and Jorgensen earning a 39.325. Jorgensen was awarded the title of all-around event champion for her score.

The Aggies broke the 49.000 mark on all four events for the first time this season and scored a season-high 196.500. The score was the third-highest in program history for Utah State.

The Flippin’ Birds will now turn their attention to the MRGC Championship Meet, which they will host inside the America First Event Center on March 24. Tickets are available to purchase at tbirdtickets.com or the America First Event Center Ticket Office.