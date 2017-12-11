Flippin’ Birds ranked 24th in latest poll

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY- The National Association of Collegiate Gymnastics Coaches for Women released the results of the 2018 Preseason Coaches Poll Monday afternoon and the Flippin’ Birds of Southern Utah University were ranked 24th in the country.

The Thunderbirds received 605 points in the poll and were ranked ahead of teams like Penn State, Arizona, and BYU. The only MRGC team ranked higher than Southern Utah was Boise State at No. 13 and the only team in the state of Utah to get more votes than the Thunderbirds was the University of Utah who came in at No. 5.

The Oklahoma Sooners were awarded the top spot in the poll, receiving 1769 points and 33 of the 50 available first place votes.

The Flippin’ Birds will open their season on January 11 at Boise State. Their first home meet of the regular season will take place on January 26 as the Broncos travel south for the second matchup between the teams in three weeks. The Thunderbirds will also host BYU, Utah State, Iowa, and Washington throughout the 2018 season.

Tickets

Tickets for the Flippin’ Birds’ home opener against Boise State are available at tbirdtickets.com or the America First Event Center Ticket Office. Fans can also purchase a Women’s Sports Pass for access to all 2018 home meets.