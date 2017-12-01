Flippin’ Birds hosting Red/White preview tonight

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY–The Southern Utah University gymnastics team is set to host their annual Red/White Preview Friday, December 1 in the America First Event Center.

The preview meet will see the Flippin’ Birds split into two teams for a friendly competition that will act as an early jumpstart to the 2018 season. The meet will be run like any other regular season meet with the coaching staff handing out scores for each routine and the scores being tallied at the end.

The preview will be the first chance for fans of the Flippin’ Birds to become familiar with the team’s 11 new faces, most of whom will feature heavily in the Thunderbird’s regular season rotations. It will also be the first chance for the newcomers to familiarize themselves with competing in the America First Event Center.

“The Red/White Preview is always the best way for our team to get out there and get out those first meet jitters that everybody seems to have,” head coach Scotty Bauman said. “It will be good for the freshman to see what they’re getting into as far as what the crowd is going to feel like down on the floor and to immerse themselves in that environment for the first time. I feel the girls are going to do well, but the beautiful thing about this is that we will still have a month to make small changes and iron out the details before our first competition.”

The Red/White Preview is set to start at 7 p.m. on Friday and admission is free for all fans.

The Flippin’ Birds will open their season on January 11 at Boise State. Their first home meet of the regular season will take place on January 26 as the Broncos travel south for the second matchup between the teams in three weeks. The Thunderbirds will also host BYU, Utah State, Iowa, and Washington throughout the 2018 season.