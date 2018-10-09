Flippin’ Birds announce 2019 schedule

CEDAR CITY–The Southern Utah gymnastics team and head coach Scotty Bauman have announced their schedule for the 2019 season with 12 meets on deck for the Flippin’ Birds.

“It’s a double-edged sword because we have so many home meets right off the bat. The early home meets will allow our athletes to get in front of a large crowd and get some of the jitters out of the way,” Bauman said. “With the majority of our road meets coming towards the end of the season it will keep us from having a RQS early, but it will also allow us to build up those road scores at a time when we are competing at our best. I feel like we are much stronger and better and I think our conference as a whole is going to be very tough this year.”

For just the second time in seven seasons, the Flippin’ Birds will open the 2019 season at home, hosting the University of New Hampshire on Monday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. The following week they will host the reigning Mountain rim Gymnastics Conference champions Boise State on Friday, Jan. 18.

One week after hosting the Broncos, the Flippin’ Birds will travel to Boise for their second meet against BSU on Jan. 25.

Southern Utah will return home on Feb. 1 to host Utah State before hitting the road the following week to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Feb. 8.

The Flippin’ Birds will host their final home meets before the end of February as Temple University comes into Cedar City on Feb. 15 and Brigham Young University enters the America First Event Center on Feb. 22.

Southern Utah will then hit the road for five straight road meets including the 2019 MRGC Championships. They will compete against Nebraska on March 2, Utah State on March 8, the University of Washington on March 10, and BYU on March 15. The Flippin’ Birds will be back in Provo the following week as the MRGC Championships will be hosted by BYU on March 22.

The NCAA Regional Championships will take place on April 4-6 with the NCAA National Championships following two weeks later on April 19-20 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fans can catch their first glimpse of the 2019 Flippin’ Birds at the Red/White Scrimmage on Nov. 30 in the America First Event Center.

Southern Utah Gymnastics 2019 Schedule