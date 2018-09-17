Fantasy football offers more fun, frustration

By Tom Zulewski

As a veteran of the sports journalism wars, I’m always ready to have a good time outside of the arenas and high school gyms of the world. For the longest time, I didn’t really care for fantasy football.

One winning season and one playoff appearance in five previous years does that to a person. Just when you think you have a winning lineup, something comes in like a rusty lightning bolt and spoils the joy.

Players in the late games or the Monday night games always find ways to come to life at the worst times, which always turned to losses for me in the end.

When you think you know, you really don’t know much.

I guess that may be what actually makes it fun, so with a push from a Twitter friend, I decided to take a dive back into the madness.

So far, so good.

With the Detroit at New York Jets Monday night opener still to come, I collected 125 points and cruised to what looks like an easy victory. My team still has Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and kicker Matt Prater – who has been nails from 50 yards and up lately – to complete the week, but there are always concerns.

-Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman only had six carries for 36 yards in the Thursday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

-Carolina tight end Greg Olsen had to leave the game early in a 16-8 win over Dallas with a foot injury. It looks like he’ll be out for a while, so the search for a decent replacement – or begging someone for a trade without getting suckered into something I’ll regret later – is on.

Everyone else from Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown (nine catches, 93 yards and a touchdown in the tie with Cleveland) to Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon (17 carries, 94 yards and a touchdown to go with five catches for 54 yards) came through with solid performances that put points on the board for me.

This is only one week of 16, though. There’s a lot of work to do, but there’s only one way to do it. Just have fun and dish out the smack when it’s appropriate.

-From the neighborhood: It was pretty impressive how Cedar managed to earn two home wins despite committing 24 penalties – 14 against Juab and 10 against North Sanpete. Reality set in as the Redmen hit the road to face Dixie on Sept. 7.

Cedar carried a 16-7 lead over the Flyers heading to the fourth quarter, but couldn’t stop a three-touchdown rally and suffered its eighth straight loss in the rivalry.

Their recovery medicine may be on the way as Canyon View pays a visit to the home field Friday. The Falcons didn’t have issues with penalties, but the Pine View Panthers had too much firepower as they were beaten 70-26 in a game that was basically over after the first quarter.

One thing messed with my brain at the finish. With the game long since decided and the Panthers holding the football in the last two minutes, they never took a knee and kept running the offense out of shotgun formation.

The end result was two CV touchdowns in 32 seconds that gave them at least a jolt of positive energy heading into Chris Sawyers’ first rivalry game with Cedar.

After what happened last week, anything good is worth savoring, no matter how small it is.

Follow Tom Zulewski on Twitter @TommyZee81 or email tominator19@yahoo.com.