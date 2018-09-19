Falcons stun Redmen behind Shumway

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–In the two-decade history of the Canyon View-Cedar rivalry, the Falcons were almost always on the losing side of the scoreboard, especially when they traveled to the south side of town.

On Sept. 14, senior quarterback Colten Shumway led a North Side invasion that was a night to remember.

Shumway ran for three touchdowns and threw a key scoring pass near the end of the first half as the Falcons took control early and held off the Redmen, 27-14 for its fourth win in the rivalry game and first at Cedar since 2005.

It was also CV’s first Region 9 victory (1-1, 2-3 overall) since it returned to the fold last season.

After Cedar (0-2, 2-3) tied the score at 7-7 in the first quarter on a 2-yard run from Drake Fakahua, Shumway went to work, slicing and dicing the Redmen defense on a 31-yard touchdown early in the second.

Even more valuable, Shumway found Brayden Cavalieri on a 12-yard touchdown in the final seconds that gave Canyon View a 20-7 lead at the half.

Fakahua struck again in the third quarter with his second touchdown of the night, but Shumway delivered the big play that secured the pick axe trophy for the Falcons when he scored on a 68-yard run with three minutes left to restore a two-touchdown edge.

When the final horn sounded and victory was secured, the CV students in attendance stormed the field and lingered long after to let the feeling of the historic moment sink in.

CV will play at winless Hurricane this Friday, while Cedar travels to Desert Hills. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.

PAROWAN ROMPS

Parowan continued to roll as Porter Wood ran for four touchdowns in a 49-21 rout over Layton Christian. The Rams (3-1) led 28-7 at the half and put the win away with 21 more points in the third quarter.

CANYON VIEW 27, CEDAR 14

Canyon View 7 13 0 7 — 27

Cedar 7 0 7 0 — 14

First quarter

CV — Shumway 22 run (Talbot kick)

C — Fakahua 2 run (Montgomery kick)

Second quarter

CV — Shumway 31 run (kick failed)

CV — Cavalieri 12 pass from Shumway (Talbot kick)

Third quarter

C — Fakahua 2 run (Montgomery kick)

Fourth quarter

CV — Shumway 68 run (Talbot kick)

PAROWAN 49, LAYTON CHRISTIAN 21

Parowan 20 8 21 0 — 49

Layton Chr. 0 7 0 14 — 21