Falcons spoil Hurricane homecoming

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

HURRICANE – For the second straight week, Canyon View senior quarterback Colten Shumway came through with impeccable timing.

After throwing an interception that put the opposition in the red zone moments earlier, Shumway shook off the mistake in grand fashion, running for a touchdown that turned his team’s fortunes around.

Shumway scored on a 69-yard touchdown run with 30 seconds left in the half that broke a tie and led Canyon View to a 41-27 road victory over the Hurricane Tigers on Sept. 21. The Falcons won their second straight game and improved to 2-1 in Region 9, 3-3 overall.

“We made a nice play before halftime, but had too many lapses on offense and defense,” head coach Chris Sawyers said. “In the second half, the kids just made the plays. It was nice to see.”

With former head coach Skyler Miller leading the Tigers, Sawyers knew keeping the Falcons motivated would be a challenge, and it showed in the second quarter. After CV scored on the game’s opening possession on a 1-yard run by Brady Lowry, the defense recovered a Hurricane fumble and Shumway didn’t waste any time, hitting Brayden Cavalieri on a 46-yard touchdown on the next play for a 13-0 lead halfway through the first quarter.

The Tigers (0-2 Region 9, 0-5 overall) had an answer as Brock Starley hit Ian Lambert on a 20-yard touchdown pass and Hayden Eves scored on a 9-yard run with 2:02 remaining in the half to tie the game at 13-13 after the conversion was missed.

On the second play of the Falcons’ next possession, Shumway threw a tipped pass that was intercepted and returned to the CV 17. Two penalties set the Tigers back, and they were forced to punt.

Starting from its own 15, a Lowry run gained 16 yards before Shumway went to work. He sprinted to the outside, ran down the sideline, and reached the end zone to put the Falcons back in front at 20-13.

“I was just trying to bounce back, be resilient,” said Shumway, who added two short rushing touchdowns in the second half as the Falcons stayed in control. “I didn’t want to let that play get to me.

“We were still a little disappointed because we didn’t play as well as we could have in the first half, but taking the lead to the half gave us some more confidence.”

Hurricane scored on its first drive of the second half on a 9-yard run from Kyler Siddoway to tie the game again at 20-20, but Shumway countered with a 1-yard run on fourth down that put the Falcons in front for good with 4:14 left in the third quarter.

That CV drive was aided by a diving catch from Lowry that kept the momentum going forward.

“He dropped an easy one in the first half, so we had to get after him a little bit,” Sawyers said of Lowry. “That catch was unbelievable.”

Hunter Anderson gave Canyon View a two-touchdown lead on a 5-yard score early in the fourth quarter, but Starley gave the Tigers some life with 5:05 left when he found Raymond Cordova on a 5-yard TD pass.

The Falcons were able to run out most of the clock before Shumway put the icing on the victory cake with a 3-yard touchdown with 16 seconds to play.

CANYON VIEW 41, HURRICANE 27

Canyon View 13 7 6 15 — 41

Hurricane 0 13 7 7 — 27

First quarter

CV – Lowry 1 run (Talbot kick)

CV – Cavalieri 46 pass from Shumway (kick failed)

Second quarter

H – Lambert 20 pass from Starley (Cordova kick)

H – Eves 11 run (kick failed)

CV – Shumway 69 run (Talbot kick)

Third quarter

H – Siddoway 9 run (Cordova kick)

CV – Shumway 1 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

CV – Anderson 5 run (Lowry pass from Shumway)

H – Cordova 5 pass from Starley (Cordova kick)

CV – Shumway 3 run (Brown kick)