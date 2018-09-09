Falcons soccer finds offense, falls twice

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–For the first time since the non-region schedule ended, the Canyon View Falcons girls soccer team was able to put the ball in the back of the net. The team even enjoyed a halftime lead for the first time in four games.

In the end, Kiki Stewart and Desert Hills proved to have too much firepower in the tank for Canyon View to overcome.

Stewart scored a hat trick, including two in a two-minute span of the second half that broke a tie and sent the visiting Thunder on to a 5-2 win over the Falcons on Aug. 30. Desert Hills stayed unbeaten in Region 9 play at 3-0-1 while Canyon View fell to 0-3.

“When you go north here and strike the ball well, you’re going to score,” Falcons head coach Mark Comstock said. “We have to defend and do a better job of stepping to the ball, but our girls played with a lot of heart.

“They were bigger, stronger and faster, and we’re doing everything we can to stay with them. They outplayed us in the second half.”

On the strength of two goals from senior Morgan Haag – including a penalty kick – in the first 15 minutes, the Falcons were able to counter Stewart’s opening goal and take a 2-1 lead at the half. The Thunder didn’t take long to tie the game as Kelsie Schwager scored five minutes into the second half before Stewart’s fireworks helped seal the win.

CV opened the week Aug. 28 with a 4-0 shutout loss to Pine View at home. The Panthers led 1-0 at the half, but didn’t put the win away until scoring twice the game’s closing minutes.

The Falcons started play for this week with a home game against Cedar on Tuesday, which was too late for press deadline. They will travel to face Dixie for a road game Thursday.