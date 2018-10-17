Falcons rally falls short

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

ST. GEORGE – For all of its struggles early, the Canyon View Falcons had their playoff dreams in sight. One more trip to the end zone was needed, and they had precious little time to get there.

Somehow, the Snow Canyon Warriors had just enough defense left and were able to come away with a crucial victory.

Bretton Stone had two touchdowns, including one on a 29-yard pass from quarterback Landon Frei, and Snow Canyon exploded for 28 points in the second quarter before holding on down the tension-filled stretch for a 31-25 victory over Canyon View on Oct. 10. The Warriors moved ahead of the Falcons at 2-3 in Region 9 play and can secure the fourth and final spot for the 4A state playoffs for themselves with a victory at home over winless Hurricane on Thursday night.

The Falcons finished their region season with a 2-4 mark, but had every opportunity to rally from a 31-18 halftime deficit.

“Nobody gave us a chance to win this game, but our kids came and we had a chance,” Falcons coach Chris Sawyers said. “We had our hand on the ball, and you can’t ask for much more than that. That’s what you fight for, those moments.”

After the scoring fireworks in the first half, the game settled into a defensive slugfest. Canyon View got a key third-quarter interception from Brady Lowry to thwart a Snow Canyon scoring threat, and Shumway came through with his legs, scoring on a 3-yard run with 4 minutes, 2 seconds left in the fourth to cut the margin to six points.

The Warriors were able to move the ball on its next possession to near midfield, but a poor punt gave the Falcons one last shot starting from its own 35-yard line with 1:01 remaining.

With no timeouts and a playoff berth sitting 65 yards away, Shumway and his teammates nearly pulled off a comeback of epic proportions.

“I’m proud of the way we fought,” Shumway said. “We believed all along and tried to be resilient. When things didn’t go our way, we did a better job than ever before of bouncing back and fighting.”

Facing a fourth down at the SC 35, a last-chance Shumway pass intended for Brayden Cavalieri fell incomplete inside the Warriors’ 20 with 14 seconds left.

Lowry was involved in two Canyon View scores in the game. The senior caught a 15-yard touchdown from Shumway in the first quarter and threw a 55-yard scoring pass out of the halfback option to Cavalieri that brought the Falcons within 24-18 with 2:21 to play in the first half.

Hunter Anderson added an 11-yard touchdown run for the Falcons, who close the regular season tonight with a non-region home game against 5A school Murray. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

SNOW CANYON 31, CANYON VIEW 25

Canyon View 6 12 0 7 — 25

Snow Canyon 3 28 0 0 — 31

First quarter

SC – FG VanGils 26

CV – Lowry 15 pass from Shumway (kick failed)

Second quarter

SC – Mendenhall 9 pass from Frei (VanGils kick)

SC – Bethers 1 run (VanGils kick)

CV – Anderson 11 run (kick failed)

SC – Stone 16 run (VanGils kick)

CV – Cavalieri 55 pass from Lowry (run failed)

SC – Stone 29 pass from Frei (VanGils kick)

Fourth quarter

CV – Shumway 3 run (Barlow kick)