Falcons overrun by Panthers

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–The Canyon View Falcons were able to keep pace with the Pine View Panthers in its Region 9 opener Sept. 7. They matched the first touchdown scored by the visitors.

It would be all Pine View after that in dominating fashion.

Mcloud Crowton threw four touchdown passes and the Panthers scored on its first nine possessions – all before halftime – on the way to a 70-26 rout over Canyon View, spoiling the Falcons’ home opener.

When Canyon View missed a fourth-down attempt inside the Pine View 40-yard line, it was the kickstart the Panthers used to their advantage as they built their lead to 63-6 at the break.

“I’m really proud of our young kids with the way they finished at the end,” Falcons head coach Chris Sawyers said. “After a half we had, a lot of things that go in our direction could be positive. Our kids came out and fought, and I’m really proud of them for that.”

The Falcons (0-1 Region 9, 1-3 overall) got on the board late in the third quarter as Tanner Hardin scored on a 3-yard touchdown run, but the Panthers (1-0, 3-1) hit the 70-point mark early in the final quarter as Crowton connected with Cooper Mills on a 19-yard pass with 8:52 left in the game.

With most of its second unit in the game, Canyon View salvaged some pride with two late scores in 32 seconds. Brayden Floyd scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 1:52 left, and Cole Hinton returned an interception 45 yards for the final points of the night.

Even with a matchup at Cedar looming Friday, Sawyers wasn’t about to look that far ahead to his first cross-town rivalry game.

“It doesn’t matter who the opponent is. We’ve got to play better football,” Sawyers said. “We’ve got to execute what we’re trying to do and that’s what we’re really struggling with.”

PINE VIEW 70, CANYON VIEW 26

Pine View 28 35 0 7 — 70

Canyon View 6 0 7 13 — 26

First quarter

PV – Moore 26 pass from Crowton (Brooksby kick)

CV – Shumway 37 run (kick failed)

PV – Certonio 7 pass from Crowton (Brooksby kick)

PV – Wright 3 run (Brooksby kick)

PV – Wright 1 run (Brooksby kick)

Second quarter

PV – Brown 69 run (Brooksby kick)

PV – Wright 2 run (Brooksby kick)

PV – Moore 9 pass from Crowton (Brooksby kick)

PV – Bateman 15 pass from Brown (Brooksby kick)

PV – Allen 25 interception return (Brooksby kick)

Third quarter

CV – Hardin 3 run (Talbot kick)

Fourth quarter

PV – Mills 19 pass from Crowton (Brooksby kick)

CV – Floyd 2 run (kick failed)

CV – Hinton 50 interception return (Talbot kick)