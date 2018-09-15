Enfinger survives finish, wins Vegas trucks

By Tom Zulewski

LAS VEGAS — If the third time is the charm, Grant Enfinger was certainly living right at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

After going with no tires on a late-race pit stop, Enfinger grabbed the lead on the third overtime attempt and won the World of Westgate 200 Camping World Truck Series race on Sept. 14. Enfinger earned a spot in the Round of 6 in the playoffs by proving that having a good race truck can overcome all obstacles thrown at it.

“We’ve had individual performances that could have won a race, but tonight, we put the whole package together,” said Enfinger, who won for just the second time in 55 truck series starts. “We had a heck of a truck, and even when we ended up off sequence, I wasn’t really worried.”

Enfinger led a race-high 40 laps but had to fight the toughest on-track battle of the night when crew chief Jeff Hensley made the no-tire call and the ending was filled with chaos.

Even after a nine-car incident in Turn 4 brought out a red flag that lasted nearly 11 minutes, Enfinger and spotter Dave Pepper had no fear in their mindset.

“I was more heated whe we were up in the fence in turn 1 and 2 and when we were the only ones who didn’t take tires,” Enfinger said. “The red flag gave me the chance to catch my breath a little bit.”

“I just sat on the spotter’s stand and collected my thoughts. There wasn’t any panic,” Pepper added.

Enfinger qualified third and ran by Brett Moffitt, who ran out of fuel on the final restart and finished 11th. Defending series champion Johnny Sauter finished second and Justin Haley, who won the opening race of the first playoff round at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, finished third

The race had 21 lead changes among nine drivers and there were 11 cautions that took up 47 laps.

Las Vegas native Noah Gragson won the pole and led all of the first 33 laps, but encountered a tire rub late in the race and finished 18th.

CAPTION: Grant Enfinger celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the World of Westgate 200 Camping World Teuck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Photo by Tom Zulewski