Early signing day recruits for SUU football

CEDAR CITY—Last Wednesday marked the start of the early signing period for Division I football, and the Thunderbird football program led by head coach Demario Warren added a number of key pieces that will make a major impact on the program moving forward.

Chris Helbig

Quarterback Chris Helbig will be making his way to Cedar City from Butler Community College, where he had a big impact as a sophomore last season.

While running the offense for the Grizzlies, Helbig appeared in all 11 games and threw for 1,661 yards and 16 touchdowns over the course of those contests. That put him at an average of 151.0 yards per game. The Grizzlies finished the season 8-3.

Helbig had a huge performance against Coffeyville, throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns. He also picked up three touchdowns on the ground for the Butler Grizzlies

Aubrey Nellems

Aubrey Nellems will be joining the Thunderbirds out of Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Playing both football and basketball for Shadow Ridge, Nellems spent a lot of time on offense while on a high school playing surface.

Nellems ran 122 times for 1,222 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior year at Shadow Ridge. He scored a total of 27 touchdowns during his prep career, 21 of which were on the ground.

He was also a force defensively, with 13.5 tackles for loss during the course of his high school contests. Nellems was recruited to Cedar City as a linebacker.

James Randolph III

Originally from Long Beach, California and St. Anthony High School, James Randolph III will be joining the Thunderbird football team from El Camino College. Randolph played defensive back for the Warriors

Randolph was named to the All-Central League Second Team following the 2017 season by the Southern California Football Association National Division.

As a freshman in 2017, Randolph played in 11 games for the Warriors. He accumulated 40 tackles, 24 solo and two were counted as tackles for loss. He also had three interceptions during the course of the season, including a 35-yard interception for touchdown.

Randolph was recruited by the Thunderbirds to play cornerback.

CJ Scott

Joining the Thunderbird family from Itasca Community College, CJ Scott will lineup at cornerback for the Thunderbirds once arriving in Cedar City.

In five games last season, Scott had 12 total tackles, one of which was a sack, and an interception. He spent the year at defensive back

As a freshman, Scott had 19 tackles and three interceptions for Itasca. He also finished that season with five pass breakups.

Scott spent his high school playing career at Daniel High School in South Carolina.

Tyler Skidmore

Returned missionary Tyler Skidmore will be making his way to Cedar City after a very successful career at Roy High School.

Skidmore is a quarterback, joining Helbig as one of two quarterbacks signed during the early signing period.

During his senior year at Roy, Skidmore threw for 2,875 yards and 23 touchdowns. That season Roy also played for the 4A state title.

Skidmore was the lone signee during the early signing period to stay in state to attend college.

Nathaniel Vaughn

Also joining the Thunderbird football program from El Camino College is Nathaniel Vaughn. Vaughn, who just wrapped up his sophomore year, was also a defensive back hailing from Los Angeles, California and Leuzinger High School.

Vaughn was named to the All-Central League First Team following the 2017 season by the Southern California Football Association National Division.

In 2017 Vaughn had 33 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack in 10 games.

Vaughn was recruited by the Thunderbird coaches to play safety.