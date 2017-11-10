Dream Weaver signs with SUU softball

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

When Dream Weaver was 11 years old, Cedar High athletic director Danny Lewis knew he had something special when he drafted her in the first round to his Cedar American Little League baseball All-Star team.

“The other coaches asked me why I picked her. It was easy. She was the best player in the draft,” he said.

In her senior year at Cedar, Weaver has turned that talent into her chance to play at the Division I level.

Dream signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to join the Southern Utah softball team. Weaver will join her older sister, Javlyn, and Hannah Williams as the third Lady Reds player to sign with the T-Birds in the last four seasons.

While she had thoughts of striking out on her own, Dream was aided in choosing SUU when she was told about sisters Whitney and Kiana Johnson, who are part of the women’s basketball team.

“I had a conversation with my parents that I didn’t want to do everything my older sister was doing,” she said. “They told me my options and how I’d be on my own if I went somewhere else, but I thought it was way cool there are two sisters on a college team. I wanted to go my own way, but I definitely didn’t want to study the same things she’s doing. She’s a genius.”

Weaver’s father, softball head coach Chris Weaver, said Dream was drawing interest from Dixie State and Salt Lake Community College along the way.

“She almost went to Dixie State, but I think Randy (Simkins) opted on a pitcher over a hitter,” he said. “He almost wanted her verbal two years ago, but we thought she was too young. I’m glad we didn’t.Tom (Gray) is moving SUU in the right direction. … He’s one pitcher away.”

With basketball season around the corner and one more softball season ahead in the spring, Dream said her approach won’t change.

“We just want to go as far as we can. We’ll be pretty good this year,” she said. “I’m feeling good now and my balance is going to be super-good.”

Weaver suffered a concussion when she took a hard fall to the floor in a game against Hurricane late last basketball season, but returned in time for Cedar’s run through the 3A state playoffs. She’ll be playing under a new head coach in Corry Nielson.

“It’ll be super-fun with him,” she said. “He’s positive and we get a lot of things done.”

CAPTION: Dream Weaver (seated) poses with her family members, including her father, Chris and mother, Jennifer (far right) after signing a Letter of Intent to play softball at Southern Utah on Nov. 8.