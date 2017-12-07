CV’s Hardin signs with Eastern Arizona JC

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–After being around the four seasons for most of his young life, Canyon View senior Trace Hardin couldn’t pass up the opportunity to keep playing baseball when a certain junior college in the middle of the desert came calling.

Hardin signed a letter of intent Nov. 30 to play for Eastern Arizona JC in Thatcher, Ariz. Primarily a pitcher, Hardin helped the Falcons to consecutive Region 12 titles in his sophomore and junior seasons. He had a 2-2 record in nine mound appearances for CV and hit .371 in 22 games with 15 RBI.

“I went to a tournament in Arizona and met Coach (John) Chalmers while I was there,” Hardin said. “It’s obviously pretty warm, good weather, and the baseball field is good there.”

CV head coach Jason Jacobsen said even though the signing is for a school located 160 miles east of Phoenix, the chance to keep playing the game at the next level is a feather in the cap.

“It’s always nice to give your kids a chance to play somewhere,” Jacobsen said. “Baseball is baseball, and as long as you get a chance to keep doing something you love, it’s a great accomplishment.

“A lot of Division I teams pluck kids from that area, and it’s an opportunity to earn a spot and see what happens. It should be fun.”