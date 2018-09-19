CV football finds its groove

By Tom Zulewski

For the first time in the 14 seasons I’ve been in Iron County, I had to miss a football clash between Cedar and Canyon View. In the past, the games have been lopsided in favor of the Redmen, but the Falcons came through with the occasional surprise.

On Sept. 14, the proper word for what Canyon View did to Cedar was different.

The Falcons won 27-14, and it was stunning in its execution as well as delivery.

The star of the game was clearly senior quarterback Colten Shumway. He was the key to all four CV touchdowns — three runs, one pass — and the timing of two of them only added to how impactful the achievement was.

With time winding down in the first half, Shumway delivered a 12-yard pass to Brayden Cavalieri to extend the Falcon lead to 20-7 heading to the locker room.

When Cedar running back Drake Fakahua scored from 2 yards out late in the third quarter, the Redmen were back within range at 20-14. The six-point difference could have easily set the panic bells off on the Falcon sideline.

Shumway made sure they wouldn’t come to life. When the senior scored on a 68-yard run with three minutes left, it was the touchdown that allowed the on-campus bell to be rung with pride.

The win allowed plenty of reasons to smile, too.

-CV has four wins over Cedar, and three have come on their field.

-It was the Falcons’ second- largest margin of victory in the rivalry, trailing only a 27-8 win in 2000.

-Canyon View has a golden opportunity to go above .500 in Region 9 with a game coming at winless Hurricane this week.

Coached by Skylar Miller, the Tigers are allowing nearly 50 points per game to the opposition. There’s an easy chance for complacency and a letdown to settle in, but there’s a subtle aura of confidence that s starting to build in the Canyon View camp.

The unknowns are still to come with Desert Hills, Dixie and Snow Canyon waiting on the schedule, but the belief of success is coming to life under Chris Sawyers. Beating the crosstown rival is certainly a good starting point for building a program that fits in with the toughest region in the state.

-The first fall weekend of racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was everything a race fan could want. Chaos, teammates trying to live together in harmony, mass playoff hysteria.

The Camping World Truck Series started Friday with the World of Westgate 200. The finish felt like it wouldn’t end as three overtime attempts were needed to find the winner.

Grant Enfinger won the battle and earned his ticket to the next playoff round by holding off Johnny Sauter and Justin Haley.

The racing shifted gears to he heat of the day and the insanity was just getting warmed up. Ross Chastain knew he had the best car, and proved it in the closing laps to earn his first career win at the DC Solar 300. Driving for Chip Ganassi Racing in the No. 42 with the title sponsor on the car, beat regular-season points champion Justin Allgaier for his first XFINITY Series win in 132 starts.

And then there was Sunday. In heat that approached 100 degrees by day’s end, Brad Keselowski survived the tire woes of his fellow playoff competitors and won his third race in a row, taking the inaugural South Point 400.

Attendance wasn’t nearly as strong as it normally is in March mainly because it was so darn hot. It is Vegas, and Keselowski took time to acknowledge the fans who stuck it out despite needing to do all that was available to stay cool.

Add in what was only the second overtime finish in the 20-year Cup history of racing at the Speedway, and you have a recipe for interesting challenges ahead.

Keeping cool is one thing. Doing it for a full weekend of races is a story still to be told.

