CV boys rout Dinos in Classic opener

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

After getting bottled up and held to half his average in an opening Region 9 loss to Hurricane, Brantzen Blackner took out his scoring frustrations on the Carbon Dinos in the opening game of the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic.

Blackner rebounded by scoring 35 points and drilling four 3-pointers in Canyon View’s 69-40 rout over the Dinos on Dec. 28 at the Falcons’ Nest. CV outscored Carbon – one of its former Region 12 rivals – 20-6 in the second quarter to take a 28-12 lead at the break.

The Falcons would put the win away with a 22-12 fourth-quarter run and improve to 3-7 overall. Mason Lyman added 10 points for the Falcons, who played the first of three games at the ninth-annual holiday tournament.

Due to an early holiday deadline, a full recap from the Classic will be available in the Jan. 10 print edition.