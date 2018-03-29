CV baseball drops pair to start region

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

After getting off to a 4-1 start in preseason play, the Canyon View Falcons had a formidable challenge as they began Region 9 play with the team that eliminated it from last year’s 3A state playoffs, the Snow Canyon Warriors.

Despite staying close in the first game and holding a slim lead late in the second, the Falcons came up empty each time.

Snow Canyon got a complete-game pitching effort from Breck Eichelberger and broke the game open with four runs in the fifth inning on the way to a 6-0 shutout at Warrior Field on March 20. Eichelberger allowed the Falcons only two hits and struck out 12.

The Warriors scored twice in the first inning, but Trace Harden was able to settle in and keep Canyon View in range until the fateful fifth. Tim Shakespeare hit a two-run single and Jed Jensen added a two-run double to give Snow Canyon the cushion Eichelberger would need to finish off the win.

On March 21, the teams switched venues to Canyon View and the Warriors wiped out a 2-1 deficit with eight runs in the fifth inning and six more in the sixth to end the game early on the mercy rule with a 15-2 victory. Austin Staheli, Austin Deming and Brock Secrist all had three hits to lead the 13-hit attack.

Quinn Spevak drove in a run for Canyon View in the loss with a fourth-inning single and an error allowed a second run to score.

The Falcons played at the Snow Canyon campus over the weekend and dropped three of four games at the US Bank Spring Dust-Off tournament. CV fell 7-1 to Salem Hills and 9-8 to Shadow Ridge of Las Vegas on Friday, then split two games with Springville on Saturday, losing the opener, 10-6, before coming back for a 12-10 win in the nightcap.

CV scored in each of the game’s six innings, but needed three in the top of the sixth to rally for the come-from-behind win. Skittles Mackelprang, Josh MacInnis and Colten Shumway had two hits apiece in the victory for the Falcons.

The Falcons played a Region 9 game at Cedar on Tuesday which was too late for press deadline.