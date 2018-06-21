Curtis wins women’s 10K race at Summer Games

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

Megan Curtis had a simple philosophy she put into practice for her third run of the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games 10K on June 15. Once she separated herself from the field, she put all the other challengers out of her mind.

The end result was a convincing victory as Curtis crossed the line after 6.2 miles in 40 minutes, 13.3 seconds on a comfortable, breezy morning. Curtis finished 85 seconds in front of runner-up and Canyon View alum Sara Fish of Cedar City.

Curtis, who lives in Delta, missed last year’s race because of gymnastics commitments for her young children. She didn’t miss a beat in winning her second USG 10K in the last three years.

“It was good weather, a little bit hot for running, but downhill, beautiful canyon, it was great,” Curtis said. “I started out in front and I never knew how close anybody was. I just had to pretend they were right behind me.”

Pretend challengers or not, Curtis didn’t have anyone remotely close to her throughout on a course that runs primarily downhill from the start at Cedar Canyon. She followed up by winning the 5K race June 16 in 19:23.0. Her 13-year-old daughter, Paige, was second, finishing in 19:43.3.

After Fish, McKenzie Rodgers was third overall in the women’s race in 41:53.6.

On the men’s side, SUU sophomore track team member and Desert Hills grad Sage Ducote was first overall, covering the 6.2 miles in exactly 33 minutes. Ducote finished 30 seconds in front of runner-up Mark Bennett and Canyon View grad Korban Cook was well back in third place (34:46.1).

A total of 103 runners took part in the 10K race.