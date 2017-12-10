Crawley tops saddle bronc Round 3 at WNFR; Bradshaw moves up

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

After a tough night in the saddle, good scores returned to the front of the action in Round 3 at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Saturday night.

As one of the last saddle bronc cowboys to ride, Jacobs Crawley took himself straight to the top of the board with a round win.

Crawley scored 87.5 points aboard South Point, good enough to edge past Milford’s Ryder Wright and earn the $26,230 first-place check at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Ryder Wright had his best run of the rodeo so far and earned $20,730 for second place.

With defending saddle bronc world champion Zeke Thurston finishing out of the money after scoring a 78.5, Beaver’s CoBurn Bradshaw finished tied with three other cowboys — Heith DeMoss, round 1 winner Hardy Braden and Audy Reed — at 84 points, good enough for $5,500 and a move up to second place in the world standings with $186,576.

Ryder Wright’s payday moved him up another spot to fifth in the standings with $145,746.

Among the other Wright family members, Jake and Jesse Wright scored 79.5 and 78.5 points on their respective rides, but finished out of the money.

Action in Round 4 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from Las Vegas continues Sunday at 8 p.,m. and can be seen on CBS Sports Network.