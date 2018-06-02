Cedar’s Jordan signs with Northwest Wyoming

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

When Daniel Jordan first set foot in the Cedar High wrestling room in his sophomore year, he didn’t have a lot of motivation other than to stay prepared for football.

From getting disqualified for using three full Nelsons in his first high-school match, Jordan came full circle when he signed his letter of intent to wrestle for Northwest College of Wyoming on May 21. The senior improved from that inauspicious beginning and capped his career for the Redmen by becoming the school’s first state champion in three years when he beat Eli Wells of Mountain Crest, 4-2, in the 4A heavyweight final.

When it came to the college decision, Jordan credited his coach, Luke Payne, for helping with the final push.

“I didn’t really put myself out there that much. It was my coach,” Jordan said. “I wouldn’t say I was done, but whatever was gonna happen was gonna happen.”

After Payne relayed a phone call he received from the school, Jordan hit the road for a visit to the campus located in Powell, Wyoming.

“My coach called and said ‘do you want to go to Wyoming? It’s college, and the coach wants to take a look at you,’” Jordan said. “I asked when, and he said ‘tomorrow.’ So we hopped in the car and drove up there. Here we are today.”

Jordan progressed perfectly up the ladder in his state tournament resume. He was third in his sophomore year, lost in the final in overtime to Juab’s Dylan White as a junior, then made history with his championship as a senior.

The biggest lesson Jordan got from the high-school experience was how much winning made a difference.

“When my arm is raised, that’s everything to me,” Jordan said. “It’s why I came to love wrestling as much or more than football. After I lost that state match, I thought I’d hunker down and see what I could do.”

Jordan hasn’t declared a major but isn’t ruling out the possibility of moving on to a Division I program after his time in Wyoming.

CAPTION: Cedar wrestler Daniel Jordan signs his letter of intent to join Northwest College of Wyoming on May 21. Photo by Chris Holmes