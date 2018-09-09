Cedar soccer beats Dixie, splits week

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–Logann Laws scored a hat trick, and the Cedar Lady Reds broke a halftime tie to go on to a 5-2 victory over the Dixie Flyers in Region 9 girls soccer played Aug. 30 on the home pitch.

The game was tied 2-2 at the half before Cedar (1-1-0 Region 9) – who was playing only its second match since Aug. 18 – had its breakthrough. Kelci Oldroyd and Chloe Bearnson added the other goals for the Lady Reds.

After getting washed out of its initial Region 9 matchup with Pine View, Cedar opened its region play with a 2-0 road loss at Hurricane on Aug. 28. The host Tigers got both goals from Lena Stevens in the second half to secure the win, and Kandalyn Hinton earned the clean sheet in goal.

The Lady Reds will play its match with Pine View on Sept. 14.

Parowan did not play a match this week and heads to 2A South play with a 3-2-0 overall record. They will open region play on the road Thursday at Gunnison.