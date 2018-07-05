Cedar National repeats as majors All-Star softball champs

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

The Cedar National majors softball team had plenty of experience on its side as the defending Utah Little League All-Star tournament. Once Michaela Whitehair got her bat started, her pitching was more than enough to propel her teammates back to another California trip.

Whitehair got things started with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning and she finished with three RBI as Cedar National cruised to a 13-1 victory over Snow Canyon in four innings on June 29 at the Fields on the Hills softball complex.

Whitehair also threw a one-hitter, allowing only two runners to reach base while striking out six.

“Both of these wins are equally special. These are a great bunch of girls,” Cedar National head coach Aaron Wheelwright said. “They know what it’s like, but it’s equally fun. Michaela was incredible all week at the circle and the plate.”

After Snow Canyon scored its only run off an error in the bottom of the first, leadoff hitter Kamryn Allen added an RBI triple as part of a two-run second inning and Whitehair singled during a six-run third inning that blew the game open in Cedar National’s favor.

The Cedar National pitcher also delivered in the field, handling two defensive chances flawlessly, including a line drive that robbed Avery Thorkelson of a hit and turned into the first out of the fourth inning.

Cedar National finished with only eight hits, but collected six walks off Snow Canyon pitching in the victory. The team will travel to San Bernardino, Calif., to defend its title in the Little League West Regional that starts July 21. All games are scheduled to air live on the new ESPN Plus subscription service.