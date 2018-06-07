Casper to hold golf clinic on June 15

CEDAR CITY–SUU Community on the Go and the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games have partnered to bring golf back in 2018 with a tournament for all skill levels. Limited space is also available for those who want to increase their chances at a gold medal in a golf clinic to be held at Cedar Ridge Golf course against the scenic red rock mountains.

Resolve to work on your swing, chip or putt with golf professional Byron Casper. Casper, son of Professional Golfers Association legend Billy Casper, is instructing a clinic in Cedar City on June 15, and will serve as host to the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games golf tournament.

Byron Casper has been around golf all of his life and recognizes that his love of the game started early by going to summer golf camps and traveling to different events around the world with his father Billy, whose career includes 51 PGA victories including the 1959 and 1966 US Open and the 1970 Master’s Championship.

Byron began his own career in the golf world as a teenager while serving as a caddy on the SPGA (now Champions Tour) and PGA Tours. He then attended the Golf Academy of America (San Diego, golfacademy.edu ) and Southwestern College, and moved on to work for Carbite Golf as the Senior PGA Tour Representative, then as the Player Liaison for the International Golf Tour and the International PGA.

In the 90s, Byron moved to Scotland and served as the Head Club Fitter and Teaching Professional for Heritage Golf of St. Andrews and then the St. Andrews Golf Company, both manufacturers of golf equipment. Byron moved back to Utah in 2007 and was the first golf professional with GolfTEC Utah. During this time he became a Certified Coach and Master Club Fitter for all major golf brands.

Byron is also a TaylorMade staff member. He has published two books, including; “Billy Casper’s Golf Tips” and is actively involved in the Billy Casper Youth Foundation, a children’s golf charity also known as “Billy’s Kids.”

Having the opportunity to grow up around the best in the game, Byron was able to learn many secrets and techniques that have helped him become an accomplished instructor and player.

“I have been fortunate to have had many unique life experiences due to my father,” Casper said. “My strategy in teaching is simple — helping my students to understand their own swings and making them the best golfer they can be with the minimum amount of changes to their game.”

SUU Community on the Go Director Melynda Thorpe said partnering with Casper to bring golf back to the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games has been something she has always wanted to do as an avid golfer.

“If we were going to bring golf back to the annual summer games, we wanted to do something big,” she said in a release. “We are grateful for the opportunity to bring such a high level professional golfer to Cedar City who will pass on his knowledge learned from golfers around the world.”

The Byron Casper Putt, Chip and Swing Clinic will take place on June 15 from 8-10 a.m. Cost is $40 per person.

For more information about the Byron Casper Putt, Chip and Swing clinic, visit suu.edu/wise, email bewise@suu.edu or call (435) 865-8529.

