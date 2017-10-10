Canyon View football close to breakthrough

After basically getting their helmets handed to them by Region 9 foes Desert Hills and Dixie, the Canyon View Falcons could have very easily folded the tent when Snow Canyon came to visit six days ago.

The Warriors were reeling a bit after dropping a 34-28 decision at home to Cedar a week earlier despite holding the lead until the fourth quarter. At 1-2 in region, they knew a loss wouldn’t be an option.

For the whole 48 minutes, Canyon View made Snow Canyon work and didn’t play anywhere close to a winless team. This was the same Falcon group that was outscored by a combined 119-7 over the losses to the Thunder and Flyers.

As things turned out, all it took was one drive for the Warriors to survive and stay alive in the Region 9 title chase. Final: Snow Canyon 7, Canyon View 0.

That’s right. One third-quarter touchdown from the running of Toshfatafehi Wright was all the Warriors could muster against a team that had allowed 119 points in two previous games.

Even with a scoreless streak that has now reached 11 straight quarters, the Falcons did their level best to end the drought. They went through 15 plays and eight minutes on the opening drive, but couldn’t get in scoring range.

When SC made a big play, CV had an answer. The Falcons forced two turnovers, one coming on a fumble after a big run from Wright moved the Warriors inside the 15. The other was on a Gabe O’Connel interception one play after SC recovered a fumble that stopped a seven-minute Canyon View march.

It basically took a trick play – a reverse on third-and-6 with less than three minutes left – to allow Snow Canyon to escape with a victory that was anything but easy.

The area between the 45-yard lines was painted with big BTF lettering for the first time in the Senior Night finale. The Falcons certainly fit the brand and left plenty to believe in for next season and beyond.

-Parowan saw its own defensive scoreless streak come to an end last week in the 1A South opener at Monticello on Oct. 6, but the offense continued its stellar showing as the Rams routed the Buckaroos 47-6.

With only a home game this Friday against Kanab standing in the way of a shot at a region championship, it can easily be said the only thing stopping Parowan is Parowan itself.

The Rams have allowed just 20 points in three separate quarters while building a 6-1 record, easily the best defensive team in the state in points allowed. Corner Canyon (5A) is No. 2 at 58, also in seven games, and fellow 1A South member Milford is third at 74.

The Tigers had to rally from an 11-point third-quarter deficit to beat Kanab, 29-26 and join the Rams at 6-1.

Parowan may be piling up the points, but the Deseret News still has them ranked No. 3 in 1A behind Milford and Duchesne as of Sept. 30. Judge that for what it’s worth – about two cents.

-Maybe there’s nit-picking going on here, but the field behind Eccles Coliseum at SUU has three scoreboards in place when only two programs – softball and soccer – are using them. The third one is the baseball scoreboard that has sat unused since the program was discontinued following the 2012 season.

Grass now covers the area where the baseball diamond once stood. After five years, it’s time for the scoreboard to find a new home as well.

Follow Tom Zulewski on Twitter @TommyZee81 or email tominator19@yahoo.com.