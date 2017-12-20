BREAKING–More honors for T-Bird football players

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY- More members of the Thunderbird football team were recognized for their performance during the 2017 season today by both Phil Steele and HERO Sports.

Phil Steele’s 2017 FCS Freshman All-America Teams

Thunderbird freshmen Landen Measom and Jalen Russell were recognized by Phil Steele as Freshman All-Americans, the publication announced on Wednesday. Measom was named to the Second Team Offense, while Russell was named to the Second Team Defense.

For Measom, this is his second All-American honor after he was named to the HERO Sports Freshman team earlier this week. Measom was the leading receiver for the Thunderbirds in 2017, pulling in 53 passes for 608 yards and four touchdowns. One of those passes was a 96-yard bomb from Patrick Tyler the second week of the season against Stephen F. Austin.

For Russell, this is his first All-American honor after a solid freshman campaign at cornerback. Russell finished the season with three interceptions, one against Northern Iowa, Weber State and Eastern Washington. He also totaled 32 tackles, 23 of which were solo. He was also credited with four pass breakups.

Both Measom and Russell will be sophomores for SUU in 2018, and will play a major role in the future of the program.

HERO Sports 2017 FCS All-America Teams

The Thunderbirds had one representative on the HERO Sports 2017 FCS All-America Teams, with Mike Needham getting the nod as a linebacker on the Second-Team Defense.

Needham, who just wrapped up his senior season for the Thunderbirds, was a force for SUU every time he stepped on the field. Needham led the team in tackles this season with 100. Seven of those tackles were for a loss. He also had seven pass breakups and two fumble recoveries during the course of the year.

Needham leaves Southern Utah as a three-time member of the All-Conference First Team, and earned Linebacker of the Year recognition by the College Football Performance Awards following his sophomore season in 2015.

Phil Steele’s 2017 Postseason All-Big Sky Teams

Phil Steele also published his Postseason All-Big Sky Teams on Wednesday, with nine T-Birds earning recognition from the publication.

Members of the First Team included Zach Larsen on offense, and Jarmaine Doubs on defense. The second team offense featured Marquez Tucker, while the second team defense featured Robert Torgerson, Anu Pole’o, Chinedu Ahanonu and Needham.

Appearing on Phil Steele’s third team was James Felila on offense and Taylor Nelson on defense.