BREAKING: Flippin’ Birds headed to SLC for regionals

CEDAR CITY–The Southern Utah gymnastics team will be headed to Salt Lake City in two weeks for the NCAA Regional Championship hosted by the University of Utah.

The Flippin’ Birds will be joined at the Salt Lake Regional by the host No. 4 Utah, No. 9 California, No. 16 Auburn, fellow MRGC opponent No. 21 BYU, and No. 26 Stanford.

The Thunderbirds will be one of three unseeded teams at the regional after finishing the regular season ranked No. 32 in the country.

This will be the sixth consecutive season that the Thunderbirds will compete at a NCAA Regional.

The meet will take place on April 7 with the top two teams from each regional site earning a bid to compete for a National Championship on April 20 in St. Louis, Missouri.