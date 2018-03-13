BREAKING: Boettcher dismissed as SUU women’s basketball coach

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY– Southern Utah University Director of Athletics Debbie Corum has announced the release of women’s basketball head coach Chris Boettcher from his coaching duties.

“On behalf of the University and the Cedar City community, I want to thank coach Boettcher for his work ethic and dedication to the women’s basketball program,” Corum said. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

The Lady T-Birds finished the 2017-18 season with a 3-27 record, and a 2-16 record in Big Sky conference play. The 2017-18 season was Boettcher’s fourth at the helm of the program.

Dionisio Gomez, who was named associate head coach ahead of the 2017-18 season, has been put in charge of current team activities.

A national search for the next women’s basketball head coach will begin immediately. No further comment will be made on the decision until a new head coach has been hired.