Bradshaw wins Round 2, moves closer to top at WNFR

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

The saddle bronc horses were a little more challenging to ride at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Friday night. Beaver’s CoBurn Bradshaw wasn’t about to let the pressure get to him.

Bradshaw scored 89.5 points aboard Calgary Stampede’s Tiger Warrior and easily picked up the win at Round 2 of the WNFR at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

With the win and the $26,230 payday, Bradshaw moved closer to the top of the money ladder. He still sits in third place, but trails defending champion Zeke Thurston by $3,000 and is only $12,000 behind leader Jacobs Crawley.

Crawley and Thurston were among eight different riders who failed to score in Rouud 2.

Among the seven cowboys who finished in the money, Jake Wright was the only other Wright family member to cash. Wright finished tied with Taos Muncy for sixth with 76.5 points, good for $2,115.

Action continues in Round 3 of the WNFR at Las Vegas tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.