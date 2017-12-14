Beavers spoil Falcon girls home opener

By Tom Zulewski

Iron County Today

Beaver head coach Jon Marshall knew his team didn’t play very well in a loss at Cedar on Nov. 30. In a return trip to Cedar City on Dec. 5, the Canyon View Falcons played the foil to the Beavers’ determination to refocus and right the ship.

Tavy Gale led four players in double figures with 14 points, and Beaver held Canyon View without a point for the first 12 minutes on the way to a 66-31 rout over the Falcons, spoiling the home debut of new head coach Jaycee Barnhurst.

“Our girls wanted to prove what type of team they were, and I guess you could say Canyon View took the brunt of that,” Marshall said. “Our girls were fired up and ready to play.”

With Beaver’s suffocating full-court press leading to turnovers and easy baskets, the Falcons didn’t get on the board until Cristal Elias hit two free throws with 3 minutes, 57 seconds to play in the first half. By then, Beaver had a 20-2 lead and stretched the margin to 28-6 at the break.

Once the Beavers doubled their halftime output in the third quarter, Marshall was able to clear the bench.

“Our hustle and intensity at both ends of the floor were very good tonight,” Marshall said.

With Jordan Nielson scoring 11 of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter, Canyon View outscored Beaver 18-10 in the period.

“We were prepared, but the girls were scared,” Barnhurst said. “Instead of being motivated to do something good, I think they came out scared. … We forgot how to play basketball for a little while.”

The Falcons fell to 1-4 on the season and will return to the court Friday at Richfield to play Kanab in the Central Utah Girls Basketball Preview at the Sevier Valley Center. Barnhurst said that even with the long layoff, the fourth quarter can be used as a building block for what’s ahead.

“Instead of looking at (the loss) as an awful thing, we go off the fourth quarter and make the next seven days better,” she said. “I’m a little disappointed right now, but just looking forward to how we get better.”

Sydnee Gillins added 12 points for the Beavers, while Linley White and Karlie Hollingshead contributed 11 apiece.

BEAVER 66, CANYON VIEW 31

Beaver 12 16 28 10 — 66

Canyon View 0 6 7 18 — 31

Beaver – Gale 14, Goff 9, Carter 5, Gillins 12, White 11, Jessop 2, Davis 2, Hollingshead 11. Totals 25 15-20 66. 3-pointers – Gale 1.

Canyon View – Johnson 4, Nielson 13, Elias 5, Mellon 1, Fullmer 1, Wadsworth 4, Garrett 3. Totals 10 8-12 31. 3-pointers – Nielson 1, Elias 1, Garrett 1.