Another national honor for SUU’s Larsen

From SUU ATHLETICS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION

CEDAR CITY–Thunderbird offensive lineman Zach Larsen has earned his third All-American honor in the last two weeks as he’s been named to STATS All-America Third Team.

Larsen is just one of 11 athletes from the Big Sky Conference named to the three teams honored by STATS.

Last week Larsen was named to Phil Steele’s All-American Second Team, and this week earns Third Team status from STATS. He was also honored by HERO Sports with a place on their Sophomore All-America Team on the First Team Offense.

Larsen was a member of the All-Big Sky First Team Offense after starting every game at center for the Thunderbirds, and anchoring a strong offensive attack all season long.

After completing his sophomore season, Larsen will just be a junior heading into the 2018 campaign for the Thunderbirds.